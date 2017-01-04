»
1-min read

FoodTrekking Awards Open For 2017

AFP Relaxnews

First published: January 4, 2017, 11:11 AM IST | Updated: 21 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
FoodTrekking Awards Open For 2017
Best Wine Experience is a category in the FoodTrekking Awards. ©Rostislav_Sedlacek / Istock.com

The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) has declared the 2017 FoodTrekking Awards open for business.

The awards, which recognize excellence in food and beverage tourism, are now open for applications. Food and drink is the fastest-growing sector of the travel industry.

This year's competition will see honors dished out in 13 different categories, including ‘Best Foodie Destination Experience,' ‘Best Beer Experience,' ‘Best Lodging Experience' and ‘Best Wine Experience,' among others.

Applications are open through February 28. For more information, see www.FoodTrekkingAwards.org

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.