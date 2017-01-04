FoodTrekking Awards Open For 2017

The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) has declared the 2017 FoodTrekking Awards open for business.

The awards, which recognize excellence in food and beverage tourism, are now open for applications. Food and drink is the fastest-growing sector of the travel industry.

This year's competition will see honors dished out in 13 different categories, including ‘Best Foodie Destination Experience,' ‘Best Beer Experience,' ‘Best Lodging Experience' and ‘Best Wine Experience,' among others.

Applications are open through February 28. For more information, see www.FoodTrekkingAwards.org