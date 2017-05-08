Give Your Regular Omelette a Twist With These Recipes

Easy to make and delicious, omelette and toast can be a very healthy and filling breakfast.

You can add cheese, vegetables and meat and make an awesome combination that you cannot say no to. You can also add milk, cream or even water while beating the eggs to add some extra flavour.

Here are a few variations you can try:

French omelette recipe

1. Blend eggs, milk, salt and pepper.

2. Take a pan and heat butter. Swirl the pan to distribute the butter evenly.

3. Pour in the egg mixture.

4. As the mixture sets at the edges.

5. Push the cooked portion from the edges towards the center.

6. Keep cooking and tilting pan.

7. Once the top surface of the eggs thicken and there is no visible liquid egg.

8. Place the omelette filling (optional) on one side of the omelet.

9. Fold the omelette in half.

10. Serve hot

Microwave Cup Omelette

1. Take a large microwave-safe mug and spray cooking spray.

2. Place 2 large beaten eggs, shredded Cheddar cheese, cooked ham/ bacon, diced green bell pepper, salt and pepper in the cup.

3. Stir well and put it in the microwave on high for one minute.

4. Check the omelet and if the egg isn't completely set, continue to microwave for another 20 seconds.

5. Once completely cooked, run the knife around the edges of the omelette.

6. Slide it onto a plate and serve hot.

Cheese Omelette

1. Beat egg and cream with an electric mixer.

2. Take a pan and heat butter.

3. Pour the egg mixture and scrape the bottom of the pan while eggs are cooking.

4. When the eggs are cooked 75 percent remove from burner.

5. Add salt, pepper, and herbs. Sprinkle some cheese over the omelette.

6. Preheat oven to 450 degrees

7. Put the pan in the pre-heated oven and cook for 90 seconds.

8. Remove from oven and serve hot.