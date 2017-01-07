Grilling Tips For Hosting a Barbecue Party

With the temperatures dropping, its the perfect time to host a barbecue dinner for your friends and family. Make sure your grilling equipment is cleaned and polished for guests to use and always remember to marinate the ingredients for a well barbecued meal, says an expert.

Chef Ashish Rai, head culinary, Barbeque Nation, has dished out a few essential tips to host a successful barbecue party.

Perfect your party prep: Make sure your grilling equipment is cleaned and polished for guests to use. Serve everything buffet style, with one area for dishing up food and another for sitting down and eating. For avoiding any last minute confusion, plan and shop for your menu well in advance.

Add quirky twists to usual foods: Barbecue parties are associated with meat but by using the right grilling techniques, you can do wonders to vegetables and fruits too. Surprise your guests by using simple masala marinades with fruits like apples, pineapples and apricots. Spice up your menu by adding a few off beat barbecue items on the menu.

Marrying the marinades: Marinating is one of the most essential steps for a well barbecued meal. Make a simple marinade by first caramelising sugar, water and cinnamon powder. At the right consistency stir in cumin powder, chilli powder, salt, chat masala and gradually add some low fat cream and butter. You can also save some of the marinade and brush it lightly over the skewers, while grilling the food. This helps in adding moisture, trapping the smoky barbecue flavours and adds a layer of caramelisation as it cooks.

Droolworthy drinks: Set up a section with some fresh juices, mocktails and cocktails. Pick classic holiday cocktails with readily available ingredients that are easy to make. Easy to make drinks like Sangria, Gin fizz or a delicious fruit punch will be a hit amongst the guests.