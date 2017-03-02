Holi Special: 5 Traditional Must Have Delicacies

What is Holi without the traditional delicacies? These dishes add to the charm of Holi.

These traditional delicacies are also an important part of the Holi celebrations. Here are some of the dishes you might want to try:

Thandai

A very popular drink from Rajasthan, Thandai is made from dry fruits and saffron flavoured milk.

Ingredients:

1 ltr milk

1/2 cup powdered sugar

10 to 12 black pepper

Saffron strands

1/4 cup almonds

2 tbsp poppy seeds (khus-khus)

2 tbsp saunf

1/2 tsp (elaichi) powder

20 white pepper

Method:

Boil the milk, keep it aside and allow it to cool completely.

Grind the almonds, poppy seeds, saunf, elaichi and pepper.

Add the powder to the milk and mix well.

Refrigerate the mixture for 4 hours.

Strain the mixture using a sieve, add sugar, pepper, saffron.

Serve chilled.

Gujiya

One of the must have delicacies on Holi, Gujiya is made from milk and dry fruits.

Ingredients:

500 gms maida

1kg khoya

3tbsps raisins

200 gms almonds

Cooking oil

200 ml water

500 gms sugar

Method:

For filling:

Take khoya in a deep-frying pan and fry till it turns light brown.

Add sugar and mix well.

Add almonds and raisins.

Fry for a few minutes and remove from flame.

Let it cool.

For the outer cover:

Mix oil to maida and mix well.

Then add water and knead.

Make sure the dough is soft.

Cover with damp cloth and set aside.

Roll out the kneaded dough into a chapati, thicker and smaller than a normal chapati.

Fill half the chapati with the mixture, fold the chapati and seal the round by twisting the edges inwards.

Take care that the filling does not ooze out.

Deep fry these gujjias till they turn a deep golden brown.

Take them out and drain the oil completely.

Shakarpara

Another popular sweetdish, Shakarpara is popular in Western India, especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Ingredients:

200 gms refined flour

200 gms sugar

Ghee

Method:

Filter the flour and put ghee in it and knead it into a dough using water.

Cover the dough and keep aside for 20 minutes allowing it to ferment.

Cut the dough in 2 pieces.

Take 1 piece and roll it into a ball then flatten it.

The rolling pin into a 1/4 cm thick Puri.

The puri with a knife into small square shapes.

Heat ghee in a frying pan and put in the shakarpare.

Fry till they turn brown.

Take another pan and then add 1/2 cup water and sugar.

Bring it to boil.

Keep boiling till you reach single thread consistency.

Put the fried Shakarpare in the sugar syrup and mix.

Remove and let it cool.

Malpua

Malpua is one of the popular dessert or a snack in India and Bangladesh. The dish is especially popular in Odisha and is also served to Lord Jagannath of Puri in his Sakala Dhupa.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 litres milk

3 tablespoons refined flour

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

50 grams khoya

Ghee

2 cups sugar

Kesar

15–20 chopped pista

Method:

Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed pan.

Let it boil on medium flame till it reaches a coating consistency.

Add grated khoya and mix well.

Remove from fire and bring it to room temperature.

Make a sugar syrup by boiling sugar in water (ensure it has single thread consistency)

Take a tps of hot milk and dissolve saffron.

Add it to the sugar syrup.

Add refined flour, cardamom powder and sugar to the reduced milk and mix well.

Make a batter of pouring consistency. You can use little milk if required.

Heat ghee in a flat-bottomed pan.

Pour a ladle full of batter to form a pancake.

Cook on medium heat and turn it over.

When both sides are cooked.

Immerse in the sugar syrup

Garnish with pista and serve hot.

Puran Poli

A popular Marathi dish, Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread which is served on auspicious occasions like Holi. Although many believe that the dish originated in Maharashtra, it is prepared in other parts of India - Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa and Andhra Pradesh.

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

3 cups chana Dal

3 cups sugar or jaggery

1 cup ghee

5 powdered cardamoms

¼ nutmeg

Water as required

Salt as per taste

Method:

Mix flour with water and knead well to make a stiff dough.

Cover it and keep aside for 2 hours.

Pressure cook the dal and strain out the water.

Once the dal has cooled, add sugar and 1 tbsp of ghee.

Cook on low flame till the gram mixture is soft and sticky.

Knead the dough again, adding salt, water and oil.

Grind the dal and sugar mixture to a smooth consistency.

You can add a little milk if the mixture gets dry.

Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder.

Take a lime-sized lump of the dough.

Roll out two rounds of dough.

Take one round and cover with dal mixture.

Keep the other round over it and seal the edges.

Roll again to seal them together.

Heat ghee on the griddle and put the puran poli on it.

Keep pressing and turning till it cooks well.