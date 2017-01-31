How to Add Smoky Aroma to Your Homemade Tandoori Chicken?

Is your home cooked tandoori chicken missing that smoky aroma? Light smoky food like tandoori chicken, shami kebabs, chicken kebabs, butter chicken and even dal makhani tastes great. This aroma can be easily achieved using Dhungar technique.

An ancient technique of smoking, Dhungar infuses the flavor of burnt charcoal smoke into a dish. The technique uses burning coal to add the smoky aroma to the prepared dish. This technique can be used in 3 ways:

Take a piece of charcoal and place it on your gas burner and heat it. With the help of metal tongs, just keep rotating it on the flame till it becomes red hot.

1. Blow ashes from it, hold it over the pot and pour a little ghee on it. As it starts smoking put the coal in the pot over the cooked dish and cover it.

Note: This technique should be used only with dry dishes.

2. Take an iron katori and place it in the centre of the cooked dish. Put the red hot coal in it then put the recommended spice on the burning coal. Pour some ghee over it and cover the dish.

3. For dry dishes like keema you can use onion peel instead of katori. Place the live coal in it. Arrange the meat in circle and keep the Dhungar in the middle.