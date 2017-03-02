Ice Cream Company Confirms Free Cone Day For April 4

Ice cream company Ben & Jerry's has revealed that its annual Free Cone Day is set for April 4 worldwide.

On that day, scoops of the company's Fairtrade ice cream will be offered free at locations around the world.

Free Cone Day began in 1979, when the company's founders thanked their local Vermont community for supporting them in their first year of business.

More than 1 million scoops will be given away April 4, Ben & Jerry's estimates.