Ina Garten's 'Cooking for Jeffrey' Tops Bestseller Chart For 2016 Cookbooks

Despite a late October release, Ina Garten's culinary love letter to her husband "Cooking for Jeffrey" was the bestselling cookbook of 2016.

According to Nielsen BookScan which tracks about 80 percent of print sales in the US, Garten's latest cookery book topped the charts last year, selling nearly 406,600 copies over the span of just two months, reports Publisher's Weekly.

Described as her most personal cookery title yet, "Cooking for Jeffrey" is a compilation of recipes that Garten has been cooking for her husband over the last 48 years of their marriage.

Recipes include brisket with onions and leeks, vegetable stew, skillet-roasted lemon chicken and salmon tacos.

Overall, 2016 was a good year for the industry, with print sales up 6 percent over 2015.

Garten's book was also named the best cookbook of 2016 by editors of Amazon.com.

Along with the usual suspects -- TV food hosts, bloggers and celebrity chefs -- the top 10 list also reveals an interesting trend in the cookbook industry, with three titles based on recipes for kitchen gadgets such as the air fryer, pressure cooker, and the spiralizer.

Here were the top 10 bestselling cookbooks of 2016:

1. "Cooking for Jeffrey," by Ina Garten

2. "Cravings," by Chrissy Teigen

3. "Thug Kitchen," Thug Kitchen LLC

4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime-Comfort Classics, Freeze Food, 16-Minute Meals, and other Delicious Ways to Solve Supper," by Ree Drummond

5. "Air Fry Everything," by Meredith Laurence

6. "The Food Lab," by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt

7. "Skinnytaste Fast and Slow," by Gina Homolka

8. "The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook," by Laurel Randolph

9. "Appetites," by Anthony Bourdain

10. "Inspiralized" by Ali Maffucci