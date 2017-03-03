Indian Chef Gaggan To Host Pop-Up Restaurant At Dubai Resort

World-renowned Indian chef Gaggan Anand will present his Indian progressive cuisine for the first time in Dubai this week at a leading resort's pop-up restaurant.

One&Only Royal Mirage is partnering with the master chef behind the award-winning 'Gaggan' restaurant for bringing his Indian progressive cuisine here from March 3-5 at the resort's

fine dining restaurant 'Celebrities'. "I am very excited to visit Dubai and host a pop-up restaurant at One&Only Royal Mirage," said 38-year-old Anand.

"It will be the first time I serve my 'Best of Gaggan' menu in Dubai, and I plan to excite the minds and palates of all the guests joining the dinners. I hope that my progressive Indian cuisine, each course designed to be one bite, will have guests discover more and really help tell a story about what I love to do most," he said.

Chef Gaggan Anand's eponymously named Indian restaurant in Bangkok has retained its crown this year as the best restaurant in Asia for the third year in a row.

Anand cemented the reputation of his progressive Indian restaurant Gaggan in a three-peat performance at the 2017 edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards an impressive

feat given that the restaurant opened in 2010. Kolkata-born Anand moved to Bangkok in 2007 to pursue his culinary dream.

Pop-up restaurants, are temporary restaurants which often operate from a private home, former factory or similar space, and during festivals.