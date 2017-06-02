Indian Wine Company Enters Russian Market

Leading Indian wine company Sula Vineyards has announced the launch of its produce in Russia.

India's first wine producer to enter the Russian market, Sula has over 65 per cent market share in India and exports to over 25 countries across Asia, Europe, the US and Canada.

The wine company has now partnered with Marine Express, one of Russia's leading importers and distributors of wine and liquors, to foray into the Russian market.

Cecilia Oldne, Vice President, Marketing and Global Brand Ambassador, Sula Vineyards, expressed her happiness over the partnership with Marine Express.

"Starting from an almost non-existence of wine culture in the country to reaching where we are today, it has been an incredible journey. In the light of our wines being loved and looked forward to, not just in India but the world over, we found the perfect partner in Marine Express. Its strong distribution channels and influencers, we are certain, will help us garner top visibility in the Russian market," Oldne said in a statement.

Marine Express covers all Russian regions for distribution and goes through all distribution channels across the country that allows them to ascertain the presence of all their wines and liquor brands.