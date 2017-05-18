Japan Gets Two New Three Michelin-Starred Restaurants

Updated: May 18, 2017, 9:49 AM IST

The Japanese island of Hokkaido has two new three Michelin-starred restaurants.

After a five-year hiatus, Michelin inspectors returned to the second largest island of Japan in search of new dining destinations worthy of being admitted into the exclusive starred club.

Michelin published a one-off guide for the island in 2012.

Overall, the 2017 edition of the guide features 22 new Michelin-starred restaurants.

Hanakoji Sawada, which serves a seasonal Japanese menu, was promoted from its two-star standing to three stars. The 36-seat restaurant is located in the city of Sapporo.

Sushi Miyakawa now also boasts a triple-starred ranking.

Three Michelin stars denote "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey," while two stars represent "excellent cooking, worth a detour."

A single star denotes "a very good restaurant in its category.

Other notable new entries include Tempura araki, which received two stars, and Koyon Yamahisa, which unlocked its first star.

The Hokkaido Michelin guide 2017 launches officially on May 19.