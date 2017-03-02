Know The Most Pinned Foods in Cities Around The World

If Pinterest pins are anything to go by, French toast is enjoying a revival in London, paleo breakfasts are still all the rage in the US, and the 'It' food of the moment among Parisians is coriander, lime chicken.

After geolocating the most popular food pins, Pinterest analysts mapped out the trendiest dishes in cities around the world, offering a look at how taste buds are evolving, and which dishes are having their moment in the culinary spotlight.

For instance, over in London, where breakfast is being recast as a legitimate meal of the day deserving of its own dedicated eateries and serious cookery, locals are discovering the creative possibilities of soaking stale bread in an egg custard, slapping it in butter, maple syrup, and assorted toppings.

On Pinterest, French toast is being cut into sticks, stuffed with cream cheese, rolled up, and wrapped around sausage links.

It's being turned into breakfast desserts, with a few creative twists that result in red velvet, bananas foster, pecan pie, donut and blueberry cheesecake French toast.

In the US, meanwhile, the popularity of the paleo diet shows no sign of waning with paleo breakfasts among the most popular Pinterest pins.

One of the top trending posts? A paleo breakfast casserole made with meat, Brussels sprouts, eggs, sweet potatoes, onions and coconut milk.

And in France, the exotic flavors of Thailand and Vietnam have been tickling the taste buds of Parisians, who have been sharing recipes for cilantro, lime chicken in droves recently -- a dish that's being described as a comfort food and easy to make.

Here's a breakdown of the most popular, trending foods among the 150 million Pinterest users around the world:

Paris: Cilantro, lime chicken

Lyon: Roast chicken

Austin: Paleo breakfast

Chicago: Orzo

Berlin: Caribbean chicken

Munich: Chicken fried rice

Sydney: Spaghetti squash

Melbourne: Donuts

Rio de Janeiro: Waffles

Sao Paulo: Stuffed bell peppers

Barcelona: Cheese Danishes

Madrid: Chicken tortilla soup

Mexico: Potato skins

Guadalajara: Kale salads

London: French toast

Glasgow: Pork chops