Know What The Stars Will be Eating on Oscar Night

When you're serving Hollywood's most powerful glitterati, corn dogs are made with lobster, and chicken pot pie is topped with truffles.

Those are among some of the 50 dishes that will be served at this year's Governors Ball for the 89th Oscars, where chef Wolfgang Puck will preside over his 23rd consecutive party.

Under the theme of "magical transformation," the ball's 1,500 guests will be greeted with a motif that alternates between red, white and gold, in a nod to the golden statuette.

Starlets who have already shimmied into their dresses and sashayed down the red carpet will be able to relax at the post-Oscars party and reward their weeks of dieting with foods like Moroccan-spiced Wagyu short rib topped with parmesan funnel cake and taro root tacos with shrimp, mango, avocado and chipotle aioli, new menu additions this year.

Carbs permitting, attendees will also be able to tuck into gnocchetti with braised mushrooms and cashew cream and baked macaroni and cheese.

Lobster corn dogs will also bring an element of extravagance to the state fair staple.

Guests will be able to customize their sushi order and poke bowls, and tuck into perennial Oscar favorites like smoked salmon Oscars and 24-karat-gold chocolate Oscar statuettes.

To wash down their canapes and hors d'oeuvres, celebrities will be served wines from "Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola Winery, the official wine of the Academy Awards and the Governors Ball over the next three years.

Custom wine blends and commemorative labels have been produced for the occasion.

The 89th Oscars take place Feb. 26 and will be televised live on ABC at 7pm ET/4pm PT in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.