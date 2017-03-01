Know Why You Should Include Prune in Your Diet

Prunes are dried plums and possess numerous health benefits. Have them early morning to boost energy or have them in the evening as an instant snack when feeling drained out, says an expert.

Rohini Saran, a nutritionist, debunks some myths around prunes:

Myth: It's good for older men and women.

Fact: Prunes are packed with various vitamins and minerals like Vitamins A (beta carotene), K, potassium and dietary fibre with added benefits of antioxidants. They can be consumed by both children and adults of all ages. Research suggests that eating a daily recommended dose of 100 gm or 10-12 prunes may be useful in digestive, bone and dental health in adult men and women. They can be eaten as a simple dried fruit snack or used in a variety of recipes, including salads, entrees, jams and desserts.

Myth: Prunes can only be eaten in winter.

Fact: Prunes can be eaten all through the year. In fact, they should be consumed daily in moderation to keep the gut happy. Prunes by brands like Del Monte act as a great snack that helps you curb your desire to binge eat.

Myth: Prunes are not good for people with diabetes.

Fact: Unprocessed, unsweetened prunes have a relatively low glycemic index and high dietary fiber content. Even though prunes are a good source of energy, they do not cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels. However, for diabetics moderation is the key and excessive consumption should be avoided.

Myth: Dried plums (prunes) cause diarrhoea.

Fact: Prunes are known for their natural laxative benefits and help to maintain regular bowel movements. They are a natural remedy for constipation. Prunes consumed in moderation can be included in your diet in the long term.