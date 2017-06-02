Know Your Spices: Find Out Why You Should Include Radhuni in Your Diet

Radhuni, known as ajmod in Hindi, is the dried fruit of Trachyspermum roxburgianum. Grown mostly in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Indonesia, it is often confused with ajwain.

Mostly used in Begali cuisine, Radhuni is a strong spice with smell similar to parsley and tastes likes celery. It is also part of the local panch phoron mixture which inlcudes cumin seed, fenugreek seed, fennel seed, and kalonji.

Health Benefits

1. It helps improve digestion.

2. It provides relief from flatulence, intestinal parasites, colic and cramps.

3. It is beneficial of people suffering from asthma, cough and cold, congestion and bronchitis.

4. It provides relief in mentrual cramps.

5. It helps reduce pain and inflamation.

6. It detoxifies body.

Here is a simple dal recipe you can try at home:

Ingredients:

Masoor dal

Turmeric powder

Radhuni

Salt

Water

Oil

Method:

1. Wash and drain the dal.

2. Take the dal in a pressure cooker and add turmeric, salt and water.

3. Boil it.

4. Take a deep bottom pan and heat oil in it.

5. Add radhuni and ensure it doesn't turn brown.

6. Add the boiled dal and mix well.

7. Serve hot.