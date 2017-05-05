Know Your Spices: Health Benefits and Uses of Mace

Mace, known as Javitri in Hindi, is a spice that is obtained from Myristica fragrans tree. The seed of the tree is nutmeg.

Mace is a net-like covering that covers the nutmeg seed coat. Mace has a higher concentration of the same essential oil as the nutmeg thus giving a more intense flavour.

You can get mace in powdered form or as a whole at grocery stores.

Health Benefits:

1. It keeps digetive system healthy and provides relief to people suffering from constipation, bloating and gas related problems.

2. Mace helps increase apetite and helps you eat healthy.

3. It helps boost blood circulation.

4. Mace is good for dental health and it keep bad breath at bay.

Things to be kept in mind while buying mace:

1. If you are buying whole mace ensure that it intense red or orange colour and check its crispness.

2. While buying the powder, it should have a rich brown colour and the packet should not have lumps.

Storage:

If stored well mace retains its fresh taste for atleast 6 months. So make sure you store it in an airtight container in a cool, dry and dark place.

Uses:

1. Mace can be used in broth, soups, mashed potatoes and rice preparations.

2. It can also be added in sauce, curries, pickles and ketchup.

3. It can add a subtle flavour to tea and masala milk.

4. It is widely used in sweet dishes like pies, milk custards, puddings, fruit dishes, biscuits, muffins, cakes and breads.