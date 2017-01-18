Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Awards Moves to Colombia
Cartagena, Colombia (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Holger Mette / Istock)
Organizers of the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants ranking have announced that Colombia will be home to the next two editions of the event in 2017 and 2018.
After spending two years in Lima, Peru and the last two years in Mexico City, the event -- which aims to spotlight the best dining destinations across Latin America -- will take up residency in Colombia over the next two years.
Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants is an offshoot of the World's 50 Best Restaurants.
Calling Colombia the natural choice to host the event, organizers describe the country as an emerging culinary destination for food lovers and globetrotters, thanks to a dynamic gourmet dining scene, thriving street food culture and increasingly food-savvy Colombians.
The 2017 edition is scheduled for September.
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Huawei Honor 6X: Which One to Look Out For?
- Virat Kohli and Co Thank Pune for Hospitality as They Head to Cuttack
- Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami to be a Part of Show's Finale
- Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone Offering 4GB Data for The Price of 1GB and More
- Tubelight: Kabir Khan Shares SRK's Look From The Film