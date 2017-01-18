Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Awards Moves to Colombia

Organizers of the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants ranking have announced that Colombia will be home to the next two editions of the event in 2017 and 2018.

After spending two years in Lima, Peru and the last two years in Mexico City, the event -- which aims to spotlight the best dining destinations across Latin America -- will take up residency in Colombia over the next two years.

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants is an offshoot of the World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Calling Colombia the natural choice to host the event, organizers describe the country as an emerging culinary destination for food lovers and globetrotters, thanks to a dynamic gourmet dining scene, thriving street food culture and increasingly food-savvy Colombians.

The 2017 edition is scheduled for September.