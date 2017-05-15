Lonely Planet Creates Beer For Avid Travellers Made With Ingredients From Around The World

Lonely Planet has created a beer for thirsty globetrotters made with ingredients from around the world to promote its latest travel guide highlighting the best breweries around the world.

Called Travel Notes, the IPA (India Pale Ale) was made in partnership with two breweries on both sides of the Atlantic and features five ingredients sourced from all five continents: malted barley, wheat hops, yeast, mangoes and acai berries.

The result is a floral and fruity beer with 6.5 percent alcohol.

The beer is to promote Lonely Planet's new "Global Beer Tour" tasting guide, which spotlights breweries in 32 countries across five continents.

The guide also includes lists of the top 10 weirdest beers, the best food and beer pairings, best beer cities in the US, and hangover cure suggestions like drunken noodles in Thailand, pickle juice in Portland and the bacon sandwich in the UK.

For each country, readers learn how to ask for a beer in the local language; how to say cheers; each beer's signature style; and the best local snack bar.

Lonely Planet's Travel Notes beer will be available in select cities and beer stores across Northern California including Fieldwork Brewing in Berkeley, CA (which helped create the beer along with Northern Monk Brew Co. in Leeds), City Beer (San Francisco), Original Gravity (San Jose), and Cap Tap (Sacramento).

The beer will also be sold in select cities across Europe and the UK.

Another travel brand, DK Eyewitness Travel has also published a travel guide for beer lovers titled simply "The Beer Book," which features a catalogue of 800 breweries and whistle-stop beer trails.

"Lonely Planet's Global Beer Tour" hits shelves May 16 and retails for $19.99.