Makar Sankranti: 8 Traditional Delicacies One Can Dig Into

Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. The first day of Magha month, it signifies the arrival of warmer days. People offer prayers to the Sun god and feast on delicacies made with sesame and jaggery, halwa, pitha, and more.

Here are 8 traditional delicacies that make your makar sankranti celebrations special:

Fini

Made of flour and ghee, fini is a Rajasthani dessert that carries the flavour of the dessert state.

Chikki

Til-based sweets are exchanged on the occasion in Maharashtra to forget the difference and restore friendship.

Til laddu

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with two days of kite flying in Gujarat. The til laddus are an essential part of feasts during the celebration. Made of sesame seeds and jaggery, these laddus are rich in minerals.

Dry fruit gajak

Made of dry fruits, jaggery and sesame seeds, this delicacy is the perfect way to keep your body warm.

Til patti

Made of sesame seeds and ghee, this Rajasthani dessert will surely tickle your taste buds. It is given to expecting mothers to boost their haemoglobin level.

Tirunelveli halwa

Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu. During this 4-day long festival, the feast on the occasion includes Tirunelveli halwa. It is made of ghee and cashew nuts.

Gud Chana

Made of Bengal gram and jaggery, gud chana is rich in iron. Not just for health conscious individuals, gud chana is also perfect for expecting mothers.

Til pitha

A delicacy from Assam, til pith is thin, oil-free pancake with sesame seeds and jaggery filling.