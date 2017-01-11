Makar Sankranti: 8 Traditional Delicacies One Can Dig Into
Picture courtesy: Reuters
Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiacal sign of Makara (Capricorn) on its celestial path. The first day of Magha month, it signifies the arrival of warmer days. People offer prayers to the Sun god and feast on delicacies made with sesame and jaggery, halwa, pitha, and more.
Here are 8 traditional delicacies that make your makar sankranti celebrations special:
Fini
Made of flour and ghee, fini is a Rajasthani dessert that carries the flavour of the dessert state.
Sweetness is in the air... This is a traditional sweet & mine favorite-- 'Finni'... prepared & eaten during winters ..specially in January. Made from refined wheat flour, sugar, clarified butter & saffron. This Finni is from Bikaner city....made by Gulabchand finniwala a famous sweet shop. . . Traditional sweet magic.... . . . #mithai #sweet #saffron #bikaner #rajasthan #foodphotography #tradition #traditional #indiansweet #dessert #sweetdish #foodfood #foodie #foodlover #goodfood #foodstagram #instafood #iloveeating #ig_food #foodblogger #food #indiandessert #tasty #instalike #instagood #instagram #foodies #recipie #musteat
Chikki
Til-based sweets are exchanged on the occasion in Maharashtra to forget the difference and restore friendship.
Peanut chikki ....my favorite Chikki ....a traditional Indian sweet generally made from groundnuts (peanuts) and jaggery. There are several different varieties of chikki in addition to the most common groundnut chikki. Each variety of chikki is named depending upon the ingredients used, which include puffed or roasted Bengal gram, sesame, puffed rice, beaten rice, or Khobara (desiccated coconut). . . Chikki magic... . . #peanut #jaggery #chikki #foodphotography #tradition #traditional #indiansweet #dessert #sweetdish #foodfood #foodie #foodlover #goodfood #foodstagram #instafood #iloveeating #ig_food #foodblogger #food #indiandessert #tasty #instalike #instagood #instagram #foodies #recipie #musteat
Til laddu
Makar Sankranti is celebrated with two days of kite flying in Gujarat. The til laddus are an essential part of feasts during the celebration. Made of sesame seeds and jaggery, these laddus are rich in minerals.
Dry fruit gajak
Made of dry fruits, jaggery and sesame seeds, this delicacy is the perfect way to keep your body warm.
Til patti
Made of sesame seeds and ghee, this Rajasthani dessert will surely tickle your taste buds. It is given to expecting mothers to boost their haemoglobin level.
Tirunelveli halwa
Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu. During this 4-day long festival, the feast on the occasion includes Tirunelveli halwa. It is made of ghee and cashew nuts.
Tirunelveli Halwa. This halwa is to die for. It takes a lot of time at least 45 mins of stirring. But its all worth the effort check the profile for recipe link. #homecooksrecipe #tirunelvelihalwa #mallipoovumhalwavum #chennaifoodie #foodtalkindia #foodtalkchennai #foodpics #diwalisweets #instapic #foodphotography
Gud Chana
Made of Bengal gram and jaggery, gud chana is rich in iron. Not just for health conscious individuals, gud chana is also perfect for expecting mothers.
Til pitha
A delicacy from Assam, til pith is thin, oil-free pancake with sesame seeds and jaggery filling.
Recommended For You
- #SupportVirender Sehwag Wins Hearts With His Tweet In Support Of Indian Soldiers
- GorgeousDisha Patani Goes Topless For Daboo Ratnani's Calendar Shoot
- Fat To FitFrom Fat to Fit: Lose Weight Like Bhumi Pednekar
- jammy turns 44Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Sehwag Leads the Way in Wishing 'The Wall'
- #ObamaFarewellBarack Obama Farewell Speech: Netizens Bid Adieu To World's Coolest President