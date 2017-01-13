How to Give a Yummy Twist to Boring Khichdi

If you think khichdi is just for the sick, then think twice. There are multiple ways available to spice up the dish, which is referred to as the staple diet for patients. This ultimate rice and moong dal comfort food which offers a balance of carbohydrate and protein, is easy to digest and low on calories too. The moong dal with which it is cooked is a good source of dietary fibre, vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. Moreover, it has all the 10 essential amino acids.

Khichdi is an essential part of Makar Sankranti celebrations.

In UP and Bihar, special khichdi is prepared and served along with its four traditional companions - chokha, papad, ghee and achaar.

In Himachal Pradesh, khichdi is served with ghee and chaas. It is also distributed in charity at temples on the occasion.

Here are 5 ways you can make your khichdi a yummy treat:

1. Masala Khichdi

Add grated ginger and garlic, along with dried red chillies, cinnamon stick and give your khichdi a punch of flavor and spices.

Method: Wash rice and moong dal. Take a pressure cooker and add rice, beans, potatoes, salt, turmeric, clarified butter, and 3 cups of water. Close the lid and cook on high flame. After the pressure cooker start steaming lower the heat to medium and cook for about 4 minutes. Turn off the heat. Open the lid and mix the khichdi well, dal and rice should be very soft, little mushy. Take a saucepan and heat clarified butter. Add cumin seed, black mustard seeds, and asafetida as seeds crack add tomatoes, green chili, ginger, salt and red pepper and stir. Cook till the tomatoes are tender. Lower the heat and add cilantro and garam masala. Now, add cooked rice, mix gently, and add hot water slowly as needed. Consistency of the khichdi should be like runny dough. Serve khichdi hot, and serve the khichdi with pickle, yogurt and papdam.

2. Bhuni Khichuri

A richer version of simple khichadi, Bhuni Khichuri gets its name from the roasted (bhuna) moong dal that is added to it. Along with moong dal add raisins, cashews and ghee to make your khichdi special.

Method: In a Pressure Cooker heat 1 tbsp of ghee. Temper the oil with bay leaves, green cardamoms, cloves, cinnamon stick and dry red chili. When the spices sputter, add 2 tbsp of finely chopped onion. Fry the onion till it is brown at the edges. Add 1 heaped tsp of ginger-garlic paste and fry for a minute. Add tomato puree to the above mixture. Continue frying till the tomato is cooked. You can add peas, carrots, potatoes, cauliflowers etc. Fry for couple more minutes. Add the roasted dal followed with the rice. Add turmeric powder and dry spice powder. Add raisins and fry for some more minutes. Add about 4 cups of warm water, salt and about 1/2 tsp of sugar. Mix everything. Add 1 tsp of Ghee. Close the lid of the Pressure cooker and cook for 4 minutes at full pressure. Cook for 3 mins. When you open the lid of the cooker, add a tsp more of ghee if you want. Add the roasted cashew. Keep container closed and serve piping hot with papad, chutney, fried hilsa, begun bhaja or any meat dish.

3. Hotel style dal khichdi

Give your simple khichdi a tadka of bay leaf, cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, pepper corns and cloves turn it into a mouth-watering delicacy.

Method: Wash and soak rice and moong dal for 20 minutes. Cook rice and dal along with salt and garam masala powder by adding water. Once the rice and dal are cooked, heat a small pan for tempering. Add ghee or oil and when it is hot add bay leaf, cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, pepper corns and cloves. Once they splutter add green chillies, onions, curry leaves and tomatoes. Cook till tomatoes are soft and mushy, now add red chilli powder, salt and coriander leaves. Pour the tempering one the cooked rice and dal mixture. Add ghee and mix well. Serve with any chutney of your choice.

4. Multigrain Khichdi

If you are health conscious, this is the khichdi you should opt for. Rich in healthy fibre, proteins, vitamins and essential minerals, this khichdi is like an immunity booster for your body.

Method: Take white sela rice, brown rice, arhar daal and split black urad daal. Wash and soak all the rice and lentils for about 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pot and add cumin seeds. When the seeds start to crackle, add garlic. Sauté for a couple of minutes till the garlic starts turning brown. Add onion, green chillies, turmeric, asafetida and salt. Mix well and then add the soaked rice and lentils along with the water they were soaked in. Cook covered till it boils. Add moong sprouts, flaxseed powder, salt and pepper and water. Mix well and cook covered for 10 minutes or till the rice and lentils are cooked. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with a pickle of your choice.

5. Hyderabadi Khichdi

A culinary traditions of the Nizams of Hyderabad, this khichdi is till date a popular Hyderabadi breakfast. It is also available in restaurants and foodies who visits Hyderabad yearns for this healthy comfort food.

Method: Wash rice well and keep aside. Soak dal for 15 minutes. Heat oil in pressure cooker or any thick bottomed vessel. Sauté green cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, cumin seeds, dry red chili, cashew nuts and bay leaf for half a minute. Add chopped onions, green chili, turmeric powder and fry well. Add salt and cook for 2 minutes on low flame. Add soaked dal and rice and mix well. Add water and let it boil till the rice is cooked.