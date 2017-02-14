McDonald's Testing Out Crab Sandwich in San Francisco
McDonald's restaurant at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco (Photo courtesy: Associated Press)
McDonald's is planning to launch a crab sandwich in the San Francisco Bay area.
The fast good giant says the sandwich consists of snow crab meat mixed with mayonnaise and served with tomato and lettuce on a sourdough bun. It says it worked with San Francisco chef and former "Top Chef" contestant Ryan Scott to create the sandwich.
It's currently being tested in four restaurants in San Jose, California. If the company gets positive feedback, it says it will launch the sandwich in 250 Bay Area restaurants later this year.
Recommended For You
- Team India Report Card: Only Test Against Bangladesh
- King of Romance Mohit Chauhan Launches Online Concert, Watch it Here
- Happy Valentine's Day: Mush-Free Movies to Watch While Celebrating the Day of Love
- 2017 Honda City Facelift Launched at Rs 8.49 Lakh
- Happy Valentine's Day: 30 Love Melodies That Define Romance in Bollywood