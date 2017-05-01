Meet The Granny Who Has Taken YouTube by Storm With Her Cooking Skills

What started as a YouTube channel on Bachelors cooking, has over 2,80,000 subscribers thanks to this granny from Andhra Pradesh.

Mastanamma, although she has no proof of her age, claims that she is 106-year-old. The videos on YouTube channel 'Country Food', shows granny cooking local delicacies like egg dosas, fry fish, chicken drumstick and chicken biryani.

Mastanamma came to the limelight after her grandson and his friend decided to shoot her unique cooking style and upload it on their YouTube channel.

The grandmother's traditional style of cooking from scratch caught the attention of many people and the channel received a great response.

With no fancy kitchen and utensil, this granny has sure taught the world how to cook yummy for with basics.