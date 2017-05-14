The second Sunday of May people across the world join the celebrations of honouring the mothers. The day marks the bond of motherhood, maternal bond and the influence of mothers in the society.

It is the day we can make that special woman in our feel even more special. You can give gifts, cards and plan dinner outing on the day, but nothing can give the same joy as home cooked food.

Yes, you can surprise your mother with a special breakfast.

Here are a few recipes you can try this Mother's Day:

1. French Toast

Ingredients:

4 eggs

2/3 cup milk

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

8 thick slices of bread

Butter

Honey

Method:

Take a medium bowl and whisk eggs, milk and cinnamon.

Pour into a shallow bowl

Take a pan and melt butter in it.

Dip the bread in milk-egg mixture.

Place the bread onto the hot pan.

Fry till the toast turns brown and then flip it.

Remove when both sides are brown.

Serve with honey, butter and berries.

2. Stuffed Paratha

Ingredients:

The Dough

Whole wheat flour

Ghee

Salt

The Stuffing:

Boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes

Ghee

Cumin seeds

Chopped onions

Chopped green chillies

Salt

Chilli powder

Chopped coriander

Mango powder

Method:

For the dough

Mix whole wheat flour, ghee and salt in a bowl.

Add water and knead into semi-stiff dough.

For the stuffing

Take oil in a pan and keep the burner on a medium flame.

Add cumin seeds and add onion and saute.

Add green chillies.

Add mashed potato, salt, chilli powder, coriander, dry mango powder and mix well.

Divide the stuffing in equal portions and keep aside.

For the paratha

Take the dough and divide it into equal portions.

Roll it out and place the stuffing in the centre and seal the edges.

Roll it out again.

Heat a non-stick tava and cook the paratha.

Apply ghee on both sides of the paratha and cook till it turns golden brown.

Serve hot with fresh curd.

3. Microwave Dhokla

Ingredients:

Bengal gram flour

Semolina

Sugar

Ginger-green chilli paste

Salt

Fruit salt

Oil

Mustard seeds

Sesame seeds

Green chillies

Asafoetida

Method:

Take a deep bowl and mix the flour, semolina, sugar, ginger-green chilli paste and salt with ¾ cup of water in a deep bowl and mix.

Make sure there are no lumps.

Add fruit salt and 1 tbsp of water.

Mix well.

Take micrawave safe dish and pour the batter in it.

Microwave on high temperature for 2 minutes.

Keep aside.

Take a small bowl and take oil in it.

Add mustard seeds, sesame seeds, green chillies and asafoetida and microwave on high for 1 minute.

Pour this tempering over the dhoklas and garnish with coriander.

Cut into pieces and serve with green chutney.