New Starbucks Roastery to Open in Milan in Late 2018

Starbucks has announced more details on its Roastery set to open in Milan in late 2018, the first Roastery in Europe.

After announcing the news last year, the coffee giant has revealed plans to open in the historic, turn-of-the-century Palazzo Delle Poste building on Piazza Cordusio in Milan.

Starbucks Roastery stores are designed as "coffee theaters" for coffee lovers.

The Milan outpost will mark the brand's fifth store and span 25,500 square feet of retail space.

The move to Italy is a gutsy one, as coffee is a highly ritualized institution.

Starbucks has said they plan to open 20 to 30 Roastery locations around the world over time.

The first Roastery opened in Seattle in 2014. More outposts are scheduled to open in Shanghai in 2017 and New York and Tokyo in 2018.