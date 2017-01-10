Pongal Special: 5 Types of Payasams You Must Try

While talking about Indian desserts the first thing that comes to our mind is kheer or payasam. An essential part of all celebrations and festivals, payasams are also a common neivedyam, offering to Gods and Goddess.

Here are 5 must try types of payasams:

1. Pal Payasam:

A classic Indian dessert, Pal Payasam is made with rice, milk and sugar.

2. Bellam Paramannam:

Bellam Paramannam or Annam Payasam is prepare in most Andhra homes during pongal and other auspicious occassions. It is prepared with rice and dal as pongal is a harvest festival.

3. Parippu Payasam:

Made out of parippu (moong dal), coconut milk and jaggery, you cannot have just one serving of this payasam.

4. Semiya Payasam

Semiya payasam or vermicelli payasam is one of the easiest to prepare. Vermicelli is cooked in milk and flavoured with cardamom powder. You can use sugar or jaggery for sweetening.

5. Aval Payasam

Aval payasam is another dessert that is very popular among south Indians and is easy to prepare. Made of rice flakes, Aval payasam can be made with sugar or jaggery.