Refreshing Fruit Salads to Beat The Heat This Summer

What can be a better way to stay cool during summer than a bowl of fruit salad? Full of nutrition and easy-to-make salads should be top of our list go-to recipe for summer meal.

Here are a few recipes you can try at home:

1. Banana-berries Salad

Ingredients

Lime juice

Water

Sugar

Banana

Blueberries

Strawberries

Watermelon

Grapes

Method

Take a bowl and put lime juice, water and sugar.

Mix until sugar is dissolved and add sliced bananas.

Take a large bowl and put blueberries, strawberries, banana, watermelon and grapes.

Pour the lime syrup over the fruits.

Cover loosely and chill.

Serve.

2. Fruit salad with mint and lime

Ingredients

Mint-Lime syrup

Sugar

Fresh mint leaves

Lime juice

Fruit Salad

Strawberries

Raspberries

Grapes

Kiwi

Method

For The syrup

Take a saucepan and put mint-lime syrup and sugar and 1 cup of water.

Keep the burner on medium heat.

Bring to a boil and continue till sugar is dissolved completely.

Remove from heat and stir in lime juice.

Cool for 30 minutes.

Pour the mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer.

Fruit Salad

Toss the straberries, raspberries, grapes and kiwi into a large bowl.

Add the mint-lime syrup, mix wells and serve immediately.

3. Salad with Spiced Honey

Ingredients

Honey

Cinnamon stick

Bay leaf

Black peppercorns

Dried red pepper

Cloves

Oranges

Mandarin oranges

Lime

Pomegranate seeds

Virgin olive oil

Mint leaves

Sea salt

Method

Take honey, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, black peppercorns, dried red pepper and cloves.

Boil all these with 1/2 cup water.

Keep stiring for 1 minute.

Remove from heat and keep aside for 30 minutes.

Peel the oranges and remove the white pith.

Cut the fruits into thin rounds.

Arrange on serving plate and put pomegranate seeds.

Pour the spicy honey and through a wire-mesh strainer.

Pour some olive oil and mint leaves and sea salt.

Cover and chill.

Serve.

4. Salad with Basil Syrup

Ingredients

Water

Sugar

Fresh basil leaves

Orange zest

Lemon zest

Peaches

Plums

Apricots

Fresh basil

Method

Bring water and sugar to a boil over medium heat.

Remove from heat and add basil leaves, orange zest and leamon zest.

Let it stand for 20 minutes.

Take a large bowl and mix peaches, plums, and apricots.

Pour the sugar mixture through a wire-mesh strainer into the fruits.

Add fresh basil leaves and serve.

5. Fruit Salad with lemon and ginger

Ingredients

Apples

Mangoes

Pears

Oranges

Pineapple

Lemon juice

Honey

Ginger

Method

Take a large bowl and put chopped apples, mangoes, pears, oranges, pineapple into it.

Take another bowl and whisk lemon juice, honey and ginger.

Pour it over the fruits.

Cover and chill.

Serve.