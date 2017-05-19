X

Refreshing Fruit Salads to Beat The Heat This Summer

Manila Venugopal | News18.com

Updated: May 19, 2017, 5:19 PM IST
Refreshing Fruit Salads to Beat The Heat This Summer
Photo courtesy: Getty Images

What can be a better way to stay cool during summer than a bowl of fruit salad? Full of nutrition and easy-to-make salads should be top of our list go-to recipe for summer meal.

Here are a few recipes you can try at home:

1. Banana-berries Salad

Ingredients

Lime juice
Water
Sugar
Banana
Blueberries
Strawberries
Watermelon
Grapes

Method

Take a bowl and put lime juice, water and sugar.
Mix until sugar is dissolved and add sliced bananas.
Take a large bowl and put blueberries, strawberries, banana, watermelon and grapes.
Pour the lime syrup over the fruits.
Cover loosely and chill.
Serve.

2. Fruit salad with mint and lime

Ingredients

Mint-Lime syrup
Sugar
Fresh mint leaves
Lime juice

Fruit Salad
Strawberries
Raspberries
Grapes
Kiwi

Method

For The syrup
Take a saucepan and put mint-lime syrup and sugar and 1 cup of water.
Keep the burner on medium heat.
Bring to a boil and continue till sugar is dissolved completely.
Remove from heat and stir in lime juice.
Cool for 30 minutes.
Pour the mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer.

Fruit Salad
Toss the straberries, raspberries, grapes and kiwi into a large bowl.
Add the mint-lime syrup, mix wells and serve immediately.

3. Salad with Spiced Honey

Ingredients

Honey
Cinnamon stick
Bay leaf
Black peppercorns
Dried red pepper
Cloves
Oranges
Mandarin oranges
Lime
Pomegranate seeds
Virgin olive oil
Mint leaves
Sea salt

Method

Take honey, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, black peppercorns, dried red pepper and cloves.
Boil all these with 1/2 cup water.
Keep stiring for 1 minute.
Remove from heat and keep aside for 30 minutes.
Peel the oranges and remove the white pith.
Cut the fruits into thin rounds.
Arrange on serving plate and put pomegranate seeds.
Pour the spicy honey and through a wire-mesh strainer.
Pour some olive oil and mint leaves and sea salt.
Cover and chill.
Serve.

4. Salad with Basil Syrup

Ingredients

Water
Sugar
Fresh basil leaves
Orange zest
Lemon zest
Peaches
Plums
Apricots
Fresh basil

Method

Bring water and sugar to a boil over medium heat.
Remove from heat and add basil leaves, orange zest and leamon zest.
Let it stand for 20 minutes.
Take a large bowl and mix peaches, plums, and apricots.
Pour the sugar mixture through a wire-mesh strainer into the fruits.
Add fresh basil leaves and serve.

5. Fruit Salad with lemon and ginger

Ingredients

Apples
Mangoes
Pears
Oranges
Pineapple
Lemon juice
Honey
Ginger

Method

Take a large bowl and put chopped apples, mangoes, pears, oranges, pineapple into it.
Take another bowl and whisk lemon juice, honey and ginger.
Pour it over the fruits.
Cover and chill.
Serve.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 5:19 PM IST
