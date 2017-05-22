Relish Old Delhi's Gastronomic Delights During Ramadan With India City Walks

If food is your religion, then the holy month of Ramadan has to be the most eventful on your calendar -- the aroma of the succulent kebabs, fried paranthas dipped in mutton korma or chicken jahangiri, crispy snacks like matthi and namak-paare with a piping hot glass of chai or icy-cold flavored milk -- the list is never-ending.

And to make Iftar evenings more memorable, "India City Walks" will be organising a gastronomic tour across the walls of the old city in the national capital during Ramadan.

Old Delhi is the hub for those seeking a delicious gastronomical ride and you can join in the walk to enjoy the specially curated Iftar experience with a spectacular panoramic view of the city.

The walk also includes a visit to the bulling-with-life 'gullies' (bylanes) of Old Delhi where you can relish an array of sumptuous vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters.

"Delhi has a unique experience lined up for you at every nook and corner. 'Delhi Walks' offers experiences that are scintillating, multicultural and the quirky world of Delhi which is renowned for its spectacular tangible and intangible cultural heritage," India City Walks Founder Sachin Bansal said in a statement.

FAQs:

Starting from May 26, India City Walks will organise the Iftar walk everyday till June 25. A special "Sehri Experience" will be also organised on June 2, 3, 10, 11, 17, 18 and 24.

Price: Rs 1,200 per person for both the events.

Timing: Delhi Walk: 6 p.m, to 9 p.m.; Sehri Walk: 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Meeting Point: For Delhi Walk: Jama Masjid gate 3; For Sehri Walk - Jama Masjid gate 1