Relive The Royal Nizami Iftar in Hyderabad

The historic city of Hyderabad becomes vibrant and alive during the holy month of Ramadan. For one month, the city with its rich cultural heritage witnesses immense festivities.

Giving a royal touch to the Ramzan festivities this year in Hyderabad, the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace is reviving the old Nizami Iftar experience, by bringing back the long lost recipes of the Nizam's era.

From traditional Nizami favorites to distinctive delicacies of Hyderabad, the specially designed Nizami Ramadan menu brings in recipes straight from the royal kitchen.

Describing the various varieties of Haleem specially introduced for Ramadan, Executive Chef Sajesh Nair told CNN News18, "Every dish promises an unforgettable Iftar experience in the most royal way. For all food lovers, Ramzan means the return of their favourite lip smacking dish, Haleem. Apart from traditional lamb Haleem, the Royal menu gives you others options like chicken or seafood Haleem. And for the vegetarians, we have mixed vegetables, mushroom or jackfruit Haleem."

An array of selected Royal Hyderabadi delicacies include Murg zameen doz, Nizami Ghost, Hyderabadi dum gosht biryani, soofiyani safed biryani, Kebab-e-Daryaee and seekh-e-charminar.

"The essence of Nizami cooking is "to cook with patience". We have tried to reciprocate the traditional recipes, with utmost care of maintaining the authenticity. These recipes have been revived working with prominent families in Hyderabad, which require extensive and unique cooking techniques passed in a legacy over generations," added Sajesh Nair.

The place has won many accolades and has the distinction of being at 85 positions in World's top 100 list by Elite Traveller.

With Sufi qawwali performance and majestic views of the palace, the experience will surely make you relive few moments of opulent lifestyle of the Nizams and their way of Ramzan festivities.