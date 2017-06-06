Riyaaz Amlani's Impresario Restaurant Group Likely to Be Taken Over by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy

The Impresario restaurant group — which operates popular dining-out brands such as Saltwater Grill, Smoke House Deli and Social — is being eyed with keen interest by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, a luxury conglomerate comprising several iconic brands and which is the largest in the world in terms of revenue.

L Catterton, which was created by the 2016 merger of LVMH’s investment arm L Capital with the US-based consumer-focused PE venture Catterton, is reportedly hoping to purchase the controlling share in company owned by restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, who is also the President of the National Restaurant Association of India.

With a footprint in 13 cities with 26 owned and 13 franchised outlets under various brands, Impresario has seen rapid expansion in the last few years, following the launch of its Mocha-Coffee and Conversations brand in 2001. Founder-CEO and MD Amlani has been credited with both anticipating consumer demands as well as creating new restaurant models. Social, the co-working slash performance slash restaurant space, has proved a hit with young urban professionals, becoming the company's largest revenue-earner and seeing a mushrooming of its outlets in metropolitan cities. Most of Impresario's outlets are located in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

L Catterton’s other investments in India include FabIndia and PVR.