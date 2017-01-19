»
2-min read

Secret To Shilpa Shetty's Fitness Goes Beyond Yoga And Cardio

News18.com

First published: January 19, 2017, 11:50 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Courtesy: Shipla Shetty's Instagram account.

Turns out that one of the fittest and the most happening yoga enthusiast is also a dessert lover and a foodie to the hilt.
Delicacies and desserts pervading her Instagram account debunk the established notion that one must starve to get that chiseled body and that flat tummy she so elegantly flaunts.

The queen of fitness, has her cheat days and she truly knows how to binge.

Wait for my Sundays for #sundaybinge. Crispy French toast and cheesecake custard with truffle maple sauce #bastian #sweettooth #cravings

A video posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

Love my Sunday Binge. Treacle sponge with hot custard makes me go weak in the knees😝😅😓#fooddiaries #foodcoma #sundaybinge

A video posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

Sunday Binge , wait for it the whole week.. yummy Banana Malpua #instagood #sweettooth #bingeday #eatguiltfree #lifestylemodification

A video posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on

