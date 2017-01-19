Secret To Shilpa Shetty's Fitness Goes Beyond Yoga And Cardio
Courtesy: Shipla Shetty's Instagram account.
Turns out that one of the fittest and the most happening yoga enthusiast is also a dessert lover and a foodie to the hilt.
Delicacies and desserts pervading her Instagram account debunk the established notion that one must starve to get that chiseled body and that flat tummy she so elegantly flaunts.
The queen of fitness, has her cheat days and she truly knows how to binge.
