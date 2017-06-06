Shakti Kapoor's Upcoming Restaurant Gets The Most Filmy Name Ever
Shakti Kapoor announcing the launch of his first restaurant (Image Courtesy: Official Facebook Page of Aaoo Lolita by Shakti Kapoor )
One of Bollyood's most infamous baddies, Shakti Kapoor is ready to take on the role of a restaurateur with his first eatery, called Aaoo Lolita, from his famed catchphrase in the Sridevi-Jitendra-starrer Tohfa (1984).
The flagship restaurant is scheduled to open its shutters on Kapoor’s birthday on September 3 in Dehradun, and is a combination of royalty and club culture, according to the actor.
It will include hookahs, a bar and a mixed menu of Indian and Continental cuisines. And in an effort to combine restaurant and retail, Aaoo Lolita will also have a toy store, called Crime Master Gogo (named after his Andaz Apna Apna character), which will stock memorabilia from his films as well as action figures of the roles he essayed in them.
Kapoor plans to subsequently expand to Delhi and then Mumbai.
