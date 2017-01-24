Spring Food Festival Back With 34th Edition

Offering mostly home-made food, the Spring Food Festival is back with its 34th edition in February.

Taking place on February 5, the festival will have multi-cuisine home-made food and entertainment to help raise and donate money, read a statement.

An Annual Fundraiser for the Sisters of the People Society, the festival is organised every year to aid poor women, slum dwellers and aged people.

The festival which will be held at Lajpat Bhawan here, will have something for everyone including garments, gifts, books, giant wheel, games and rides for children.