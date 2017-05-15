DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Summer Special: Ice Cream Recipes You Can Try at Home
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Ben & Jerry's)
How can one miss the fun of ice cream during summers?
We all remember the time when we used to wait for the ice cream vendor during our summer vacations. You can relive those moments by preparing ice cream at home for your loved ones.
Here are a few ice cream recipes you can try at home:
Vanilla Ice Cream
Ingredients
Condensed milk
Whipped cream
Vanilla extract
Method
1. Chill cream and condensed milk for overnight.
2. Take a bowl and pour condensed milk and vanilla extract.
3. Add whipped cream and stir well.
4. Transfer the content to a box, cover it with a food grade plastic sheet and freeze for 8 hours.
5. Scoop and serve.
Pistachio Ice Cream
Ingredients
Chopped pistachio
Milk
Whipped cream
Sugar
Vanilla extract
Method
Chill Milk and cream.
Freeze the incecream maker bowl.
Whisk milk, vanilla extract and sugar.
Once the sugar melts completely add cream and mix well.
Pour the mixer in the icecream maker machine and churn for 15-20 minutes.
Add chopped pistachio.
Add to freezer safe bowl and freeze for 6-8 hours.
Scoope and serve.
Chocolate Banana Icecream
Ingredients
Bananas
Cocoa powder
Sugar
Cream
Vanilla extract
Chocolate chunks
Method
1. Slice the bananas and freeze it for 2 hours.
2. Mix cocoa, molasses and cream.
3. Blend the bananas to a smoooth paste.
4. Add cocoa cream to the banana puree and blend well.
5. Add it to freezer safe dish and freeze for 1 hour.
6. Blend well again for a smooth mixture. Repeat step 5 and 6 for 3 to 4 times.
7. Freeze till set.
8. Scoop and serve.
Coconut oreo ice cream
Ingredients
Coconut cream
Sugar
Vanilla extract
Orea cookies
Method
Refrigerate cream overnight.
Transfer the content in a bowl and whip.
Add sugar and mix well.
Whip till peaks form
Mix cookies and transfer to a freezer safe bowl.
Keep it in freezer overnight.
Scoop and serve.
Mango ice cream
Ingredients
Chilled cream
Mango cubes
Sugar
Method
1. Chill the bowl, beater and cream for few hours.
2. Add mango and sugar to a blender and blend till smooth puree.
3. Pour cream in the chilled bowl and whip till peaks.
4. Add mango puree to the whipped cream.
5. Add the mixture to freezer safe bowl and cover.
6. Freeze till set and serve.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Smith Rues Stokes Leaving Pune to Head to Spain
- Virat Kohli On His Love For Audi R8 V10 Plus
- Kangana Ranaut's Childlike Innocence is Endearing in Simran Teaser, Watch Video
- Pietersen Blasts Stokes, Buttler for Leaving IPL Ahead of Play-offs
- Priyanka Oozes Oomph In Her Latest Photos From Baywatch Premiere In Miami