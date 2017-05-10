Summer Vegetables That You Must Include in Your Diet

As the summers approach it is time change many things, including food. In order to stay healthy it is very important to include seasonal vegetables in your diet.

Apart from being rich in nutrients, summer vegetables are light, helps stay hydrated and beat the heat.

Here is a list of summer vegetables:

Cucumber

With 96 percent water, cucumber are good source of vitamin K, molybdenum, copper, potassium, manganese, vitamin C, phosphorus, magnesium, biotin and vitamin B1. The high water content makes cucumber ideal for summer.

Brinjal

Rich in fiber, potassium, vitamin B-6 and phytonutrients, Brinjals helps lower the risk of heart disease. The antioxidants present in the vegetable helps keep arteries healthy.

Tomatoes



Considered to be helpful in reducing prostate cancer risk and good for diabetics and heart patients, tomatoes contain vitamin C, biotin, molybdenum and vitamin K. Other nutrients include copper, potassium, manganese, dietary fiber, vitamin A, vitamin B6, folate, niacin, vitamin E and phosphorus.

Pumpkin

Pumpkins are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, riboflavin, potassium, copper, manganese, thiamin, B-6, folate, pantothenic acid, niacin, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Pumpkins can be included in desserts, soups and salads.

Bottle gourd

With its cooling and calming abilities, bottle gourds are must include in your diet during summers. High in dietary fibre, Vitamin C, riboflavin, zinc, thiamine, iron, magnesium and manganese, bottle gourd helps keep flatulence, constipation and acidity under control.

Bitter gourd

Very beneficial in lowering sugar levels, bitter gourd is a good source of Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Pantothenic Acid, Iron, Phosphorus, dietary fiber, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Folate, Magnesium, Potassium, Zinc and Manganese.