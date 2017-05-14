Surprise Your Mother With Shilpa Shetty's Neer Dosa Recipe This Mother's Day

Mother's Day, an occasion to celebrate and cherish motherhood, brings with it a lot of surprises. Many people go that extra mile and make their mothers feel a lot more special on this particular day. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty decided to do the same and came up with an idea to help fans arrange a surprise for their respective mothers.

The actress came up with an easy recipe of Neer Dosa on her Instagram feed to help fans treat their mothers to a scrumptious feast. With common ingredients and an easy-to-follow technique, Shilpa's recipe definitely looks worth a try.

"Our mothers never want anything from us. But why not do something special for them this Mother’s Day? Join me as I whip up some Neer Dosas with a very special guest and you can surprise your mom with an amazing dish!

#SwasthRahoMastRaho #TheArtOfLovingFood #happymothersday #healthyrecipe #neerdosa,"she wrote while sharing the video.

The actress, who wrote the book 'The Great Indian Diet', also mentioned the health benefits of her gluten free dish towards the end of the video.