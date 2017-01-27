The Best Restaurants Around The World Feting Chinese New Year

Over this past week, much of Asia has been on the move with the world's biggest annual human migration taking place in the run up to this weekend's Chinese New Year celebrations.

The most important holiday in the Chinese calendar, the festivities kick off January 28 and will usher in the year of the Rooster and the beginning of spring.

Over the next few weeks, families across Asia -- South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines -- will feast on dumplings and noodles in the hopes of ushering in good luck and prosperity for the new year.

In homage to the holiday, here's a look at some of the best Chinese restaurants around the world, be it Michelin-starred or ma-and-pa -- as if anyone needs an excuse to tuck into good Chinese eats.

T'ang Court, Shanghai

In the inaugural edition of Michelin guide for Shanghai launched last fall, T'ang Court was the only restaurant to be given all three stars by Michelin inspectors. The six-table Cantonese restaurant at the luxury Langham hotel is famous for dishes that include braised sea cucumber and Wagyu beef.

Lung King Heen, Hong Kong

In the 2016 edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, an offshoot of the influential World's 50 Best Restaurants, Lung King Heen at the Four Seasons hotel is the highest ranked restaurant serving Chinese cuisine. The fine dining Cantonese dining destination also holds bragging rights to having been the first Chinese eatery to be awarded all three Michelin stars. Editors of Asia's 50 Best recommend trying the barbecue suckling pig, crispy pork ribs with osmanthus and pear, and Lung King Heen roast chicken.

Din Tai Fung, Taiwan, US, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand

Restaurant chain Din Tai Fung in Taipei is widely regarded as the standard bearer for xiao long bao, or soup-filled dumplings. Each dumpling is handmade to exacting precision: Dough is rolled out and weighed to measure 21 g before being stuffed with a pork filling. A minimum of 18 pleats seal in filling at the top before being steamed. After its Hong Kong outpost received a Michelin star in 2010, the chain was named the best restaurant in Asia by The Daily Meal in 2013. The restaurant's popularity has helped it expand internationally to cities around the world.

Nom Wah Tea Parlor, New York

This Chinese restaurant is an institution in New York, as the oldest continually operating dim sum restaurant in the city. Opened in 1920, Nom Wah Tea Parlor is popular among the locals and was named one of Travel + Leisure's best Chinese restaurants in New York. Editors recommend trying the shrimp and snow-pea-leaf dumplings and the crispy egg rolls.

Shang Palace, Paris

Within a year of opening, this fine dining Cantonese restaurant at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris unlocked a Michelin star to become the only Chinese restaurant in France do to do. The menu is inspired by culinary traditions from Southeast China. Signature dishes include crispy Peking duck and lobster with black bean sauce, or Sichuan spicy chili.

Hakkasan, London, New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Dubai, Doha, Miami, Shanghai, Jakarta, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia

Within a year of launching in 2001, Hakkasan's flagship restaurant in London received a Michelin star. The brand would go on to be exported to some of the most cosmopolitan cities around the world and attract an A-list clientele including celebrities like Kanye West, Will Smith, Kim Kardashian, and Naomi Campbell in London. Signature dishes include roasted silver cod with champagne and honey, crispy duck salad and seared Wagyu beef.