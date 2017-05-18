The US gets its first Nutella cafe in Chicago

The first Nutella-branded cafe in the US is set to open its doors in Chicago at the end of the month. And this time, it's not just a pop-up.

Italian chocolate-maker Ferrero revealed details on the opening of its first Nutella Café in the US, a standalone restaurant that will feature the iconic chocolate hazelnut spread on everything from warm, grilled baguettes, yogurt, gelato and fior di latte, a semi-soft, fresh mozzarella made with cow's milk.

And unlike many PR pop-up stunts, the Nutella Cafe will be a permanent fixture in the Windy City.

The menu will also sell savory items like paninis and salads.

In 2015, the brand opened a Nutella Cafe in downtown Toronto, Canada, inside the Sobeys Urban Fresh grocery store. The in-store café sells made-to-order crepes and Nutella-stuffed crepes and has limited seating.

Eataly in New York and Chicago also have Nutella Bars which serve desserts, but no savory items.

Nutella was created in 1964, and has since become available in 160 countries worldwide. It was introduced to the US in 1983.

And while the brand has its legions of loyal fans, it's also suffered several controversial setbacks in the last few years.

In 2012, a California woman filed a class-action suit against Ferrero for claiming false advertising for its purported health claims.

Earlier this year, the company found itself in the hot seat again following a report from the European Food Safety Authority claiming that palm oil -- the main ingredient used in Nutella - causes cancer.

The report does not refer specifically to Nutella. Palm oil -- which is also used in cosmetics, personal care, and other foods -- has also been linked to massive deforestation and the destruction of animal habitats.

The Nutella Café opens its doors May 31, with celebrity food host Rocco DiSpirito, and is located near Millennium Park.