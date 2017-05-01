These Tea Time Snacks Will Make Your Mouth Water

Who doesn't enjoy a good snack with you refreshing cup of tea?

Sitting in your balcony, watching the sunset, sipping your cup of tea with some delicious, mouth-watering snacks are all the ingredients for a perfect evening.

Here is a list of easy-to-make snacks that will satiate your evening hunger pangs:

1. Corn

Just boil the corn kernel and add some lemon juice and salt. If you like spicy food, add some spices and enjoy the most simple yet amazing tea-time snack.

2. Pakoras

Talking about tea-time snack you cannot miss pakoras. Homemade or buy it from street-side, the mind-blogging combination of pakoras with mint chutney makes it a perfect tea-time snack.

3. Samosa

Yummy samosas with mint and tamarind chutneys is another drool-worthy snack. Not just the traditional potato-filled samosas, nowadays, you get a wide variety from pasta samosa, chilly-paneer samosa, nutria- samosa and keema samosa.

4. Kachoris

Lip-smacking kachoris with spicy potato curry can be the perfect partner for your cup of tea. Just add some fries and chips and there is no better way to enjoy a perfect sunday evening.

5. Vada-pav

A trademark delicacy of Mumbai, vada-pavs are now available in metro cities too. The buttery pav with potato bunda and served with green chili.