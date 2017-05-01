»
3-min read

These Tea Time Snacks Will Make Your Mouth Water

News18.com

Updated: May 1, 2017, 5:48 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
These Tea Time Snacks Will Make Your Mouth Water
Photo courtesy: Reuters

Who doesn't enjoy a good snack with you refreshing cup of tea?

Sitting in your balcony, watching the sunset, sipping your cup of tea with some delicious, mouth-watering snacks are all the ingredients for a perfect evening.

Here is a list of easy-to-make snacks that will satiate your evening hunger pangs:

CN jiomag contest

1. Corn

Just boil the corn kernel and add some lemon juice and salt. If you like spicy food, add some spices and enjoy the most simple yet amazing tea-time snack.

2. Pakoras

Talking about tea-time snack you cannot miss pakoras. Homemade or buy it from street-side, the mind-blogging combination of pakoras with mint chutney makes it a perfect tea-time snack.

3. Samosa

Yummy samosas with mint and tamarind chutneys is another drool-worthy snack. Not just the traditional potato-filled samosas, nowadays, you get a wide variety from pasta samosa, chilly-paneer samosa, nutria- samosa and keema samosa.

4. Kachoris

Lip-smacking kachoris with spicy potato curry can be the perfect partner for your cup of tea. Just add some fries and chips and there is no better way to enjoy a perfect sunday evening.

My penchant for humble food took me down to this little hidden gem, serving some extremely bold and delicious KACHORI😍 Such gorgeous moreish Pyaaz ki Kachoris - brittle, ghee-soaked balloons with a belly full of dals and potatoes, laced with chillies for that extra heat. They were good enough to eat without any kind of chutney, and I ate four (four!) and took another four away in a parcel! The spicy Sabzi like chutney adds oodles of tangy chilly flavours to the #kachori which only becomes even more endearing with the yellow splash of rich flavourful masala #chutney . . How i do it? I just break some crispy kachori and scoop up heaps of the potato gravy, and let it all melt in my hungry mouth, such flavours I tell you! . . Want some? Go get some!😏 . . #kachoris #delhifoodlovers #foodcoma #streetfoodfeed #streetfoodindia #indianfoodporn #indianmeals #indiancuisine #foodphotography #streetsofindia #friedfood #foodblogfeed #desifood #foodblogger #chandnichowk #chandnichowkfood #sukhmanisakhi

A post shared by Sukhmani Sakhiੴ (@sukhmanisakhi) on

5. Vada-pav

A trademark delicacy of Mumbai, vada-pavs are now available in metro cities too. The buttery pav with potato bunda and served with green chili.

First Published: May 1, 2017, 5:46 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.