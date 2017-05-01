These Tea Time Snacks Will Make Your Mouth Water
Who doesn't enjoy a good snack with you refreshing cup of tea?
Sitting in your balcony, watching the sunset, sipping your cup of tea with some delicious, mouth-watering snacks are all the ingredients for a perfect evening.
Here is a list of easy-to-make snacks that will satiate your evening hunger pangs:
1. Corn
Just boil the corn kernel and add some lemon juice and salt. If you like spicy food, add some spices and enjoy the most simple yet amazing tea-time snack.
2. Pakoras
Talking about tea-time snack you cannot miss pakoras. Homemade or buy it from street-side, the mind-blogging combination of pakoras with mint chutney makes it a perfect tea-time snack.
Pakora's are all you need to enjoy the rainy evening! ☔️☔️ Palak Moong Dal Pakora's - Crunchy outside, soft inside, dipped in spicy tart Dhania-Pudina (Coriander Mint) Chutney is what we had along with garma garam Adrak Wali Chai (Ginger Tea) to rejoice today's sudden showers this evening. 😀☔️☔️ #GlutenFree #GlutenFreeIndia #SoulfulBreakfast #MyCookingStories #MyKitchenAdventures #foodtalkindia #foodtalkbangalore #sobangalore #instafood #instaphoto #instadaily #instabangalore #bangalore #bangalorefoodie #bangalorefoodiesclub #food #foodpic #lbbbangalore #myblr #nammabengaluru #sobangalore #igersbangalore #Pakoras #FriedDumpling #FriedFood #Chai #ChaiStories #FriedFood #Rains #RainyFood
3. Samosa
Yummy samosas with mint and tamarind chutneys is another drool-worthy snack. Not just the traditional potato-filled samosas, nowadays, you get a wide variety from pasta samosa, chilly-paneer samosa, nutria- samosa and keema samosa.
It's fried-day finally! 🎉 Hoping my weekend to be as good as these beautiful samosas that I spotted in Chandni Chowk! . . Fingers crossed 😋 . . #samosa #friedfood #fry #foodoftheday #picoftheday #delicious #beautiful #tasty #hungry #cravings #doubletap #instagood #instafood #instalike #l4l #f4f #likeforlike #desifood #delhifood #indianfood #gainpost #gaintrain #indianblogger #vegetarian #ff #eats #dailyfoodfeed #foodlove #foodporn
4. Kachoris
Lip-smacking kachoris with spicy potato curry can be the perfect partner for your cup of tea. Just add some fries and chips and there is no better way to enjoy a perfect sunday evening.
My penchant for humble food took me down to this little hidden gem, serving some extremely bold and delicious KACHORI😍 Such gorgeous moreish Pyaaz ki Kachoris - brittle, ghee-soaked balloons with a belly full of dals and potatoes, laced with chillies for that extra heat. They were good enough to eat without any kind of chutney, and I ate four (four!) and took another four away in a parcel! The spicy Sabzi like chutney adds oodles of tangy chilly flavours to the #kachori which only becomes even more endearing with the yellow splash of rich flavourful masala #chutney . . How i do it? I just break some crispy kachori and scoop up heaps of the potato gravy, and let it all melt in my hungry mouth, such flavours I tell you! . . Want some? Go get some!😏 . . #kachoris #delhifoodlovers #foodcoma #streetfoodfeed #streetfoodindia #indianfoodporn #indianmeals #indiancuisine #foodphotography #streetsofindia #friedfood #foodblogfeed #desifood #foodblogger #chandnichowk #chandnichowkfood #sukhmanisakhi
5. Vada-pav
A trademark delicacy of Mumbai, vada-pavs are now available in metro cities too. The buttery pav with potato bunda and served with green chili.
