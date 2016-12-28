This Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove

Virat Kohli is currently enjoying in the glory of his recent successes and it is not just the hard work but the courage to take bold decisions that have made him the individual that he is today.

In this latest TVC, Kohli can be seen encouraging the youth to make bold moves so as to live life without regrets. He is seen motivating the youth to be fearless and dynamic, to take risks, to venture into the unknown. The 28-year-old cricketer is seen giving out one message to the youth loud and clear - ‘Agar Bold Nahi Khelenge, Toh Kabhi Na Jaan Paayenge’’.

The campaign which was launched by an open letter written by Kohli (#ViratLetter), asks people, , to follow their instincts and make their own choices 'kyunki, kise pata kal hum kaun si manzil, kaun se mukaam paayenge?'

Subroto Geed, Senior Vice President – Marketing, at United Spirits Limited says, “The purpose of Royal Challenge Sports Drink is to inspire the spirit of taking on life – which is about being bold, stepping out of your comfort zone and making choices that are not defined by boundaries which others create for you. Virat Kohli is one of India’s biggest icons and he truly embodies this bold spirit - both on and off the field. Through Virat we hope to build a strong resonance for the campaign message and build the desire to live bold in the DNA of country’s youth”.

Developed in partnership with leading creative agency, DDB Mudra Group, the new Royal Challenge Sports Drink campaign is built on the insight that millennials today are becoming increasingly individualistic and on this bold journey if they manage to overcome the fear of social stigma, failure etc then nothing can hold them back. The TVC features individual stories of real life challenges and mental battles that many people would have encountered and how they decided to make bold moves.