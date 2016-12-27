Thums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'

No one is born a hero, it is what you do in face of adversity that makes you the real hero. Thums Up's new campaign celebrates the 'Toofani' heroic spirit that makes an individual 'Khas' among 'Hum'.

Starring Ranveer Singh, the campaign inspires Thums Up drinkers to unleash their ‘Toofani’ spirit.

Talking about the campaign, the ad’s creative director said, "The campaign focuses on the hero spirit that resides in every Thums Up drinker. It was a great learning experience working, as all the action sequences in the film are live and look nothing short of an action-packed rollercoaster ride."

A part of the creative rendition-‘Main Hoon Toofani’ which was launched early this year- the video shows how Ranveer rescues children from a bus that is about to fall off a cliff after the driver loses control of the vehicle.

Following the brand’s philosophy of believing in oneself, the action-packed video depicts the 'toofani' spirit that exists in every individual.

Moreover, Ranveer's energy and inimitable style is the icing on the cake that sets the advertisement apart.

On his association with the brand, Ranveer Singh said, “Thums Up has been an integral part of my life, my favourite cola. My entire family could entice me with a Thums Up and make me do anything for it. I am glad to have chosen Thums Up as its endorser, since the brand’s attitude resonates with me more than any other. Thums Up personifies me – daring, confident in my skin and a risk taker.”

In the end, we would say that this 45 second advertisement is a must watch as it salutes the 'Toofani' spirit.