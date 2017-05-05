Top Bartender Concocts a Signature Drink For Air France Passengers

The French airline has teamed with Colin Field, head bartender at the Ritz Paris, to concoct a signature cocktail for first-class passengers.

After previously working with Michelin-starred chefs like Guy Martin and Anne-Sophie Pic, Air France is continuing its gastronomic adventures by signing up the services of one of the world's best bartenders. Head bartender at the French capital's Ritz Hotel since 1994, Colin Field is also responsible for creating the "barman" category in the prestigious M.O.F. (Meilleur Ouvrier de France) contest for France's craftspeople.

His signature drink for Air France passengers will be available to sample from July 2017. The recipe will change every three months, although the drink will always keep the same base -- a "So French" mix of calvados, cognac, armagnac, apple juice or champagne. Members of the aircraft crew have been specially trained to mix Colin Field's signature cocktail to perfection, even at 35,000 feet.