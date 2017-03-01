Try These Easy to Make Breakfast Recipes

In our fast-paced life many times we end up skipping our meals, especially the breakfast. An important meal, breakfast fuels you up and gets you ready for the day. So, it is very important that the breakfast should be nutritional, tasty and easy to make.

In-house chef of Dr Oetker, Chef Gaurav Chadha, shares tips on how to prepare lip-smacking easy to make breakfast recipes:

Give a unique twist to the regular south Indian food. To the authentic avial, add tomato, salt and 3 tbsp of FunFoods vegetarian mayonnaise to get a creamy and aromatic curry and serve it hot with dosa toasties (dosa batter cooked in a waffle maker).

The best way to westernise leftover chappati is by transforming it into a Breakfast Quesadilla. Get a premium stuffing by mixing FunFoods Mint mayonnaise with vegetables like tomato, onion, bell peppers and chilies, which can then be stuffed inside the chapatti to give it an interesting makeover. These breakfasts Quesadilla can be served along with salsa.

Add excitement to your regular breakfast upma by mixing it with 2 tbsp of FunFoods vegetarian mayonnaise. You can then create soft little roundels which are your refreshing Upma koftas. These can be served with mayo or curd sauce.

Another interesting cook-up is Mayonnaise Crumpets. To get light and fluffy crumpets, mix FunFoods vegetarian mayonnaise with flour, sugar and yeast. You can also use mayonnaise to prepare a healthy sauce by mixing it with milk and honey. The classic fermented breakfast griddle cake can be served with either milk or honey.

(With IANS inputs)