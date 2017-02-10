Valentine's Day Special: A Cocktail Guide to Woo Your Partner

Make this Valentines Day more special by making your loved one delicious cocktails From English Rose, Charming Admirer to Floral Bite, get your hands on these Do It Youself (DIY) recipes and woo your partner by your cosy bar corner or serve them to your friends in house parties.

Ajay Nayyar, Brand Ambassador of United Spirits, has curated some exclusive cocktails that have been prepared using Smirnoff Red along with Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve and Johnnie Walker Red Label.

English Rose:

Take a pause while holding this beautiful concoction of Johnnie Walker Red Label, Earl Grey tea, bitters and cinnamon.

Glassware: Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1. Earl Grey Tea 30 ml

2. Cinnamon Syrup 10 ml

3. Angostura Bitters 5 Dash

4. Johnnie Walker Red Label 60 ml

Method: Take all the ingredients in a mixing glass and stir it well with ice. Pour it over ice in an old fashioned glass.

Garnish: Lemon Peel

Essence of February: Propose your love mate in an aura of cranberry and whisky in a chilled cocktail glass

Glassware: Martini or Cocktail Glass

Ingredients:

1. Cranberry Juice 60 ml

2. Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve 60 ml

3. Amaretto Syrup 10 ml

4. Lime juice 10 ml

5. Lemon Slice

Method:

Take all the ingredients in cocktail shaker and shake it with ice. Pour it in a tall glass. Serve it with a lemon slice on the side.

Garnish: Lemon Slice

Charming Admirer: Romanticize with your loved one on this special day with a beautiful combination of vodka, lime juice and beetroot.

Glassware: Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1. Beetroot Water 10 ml

2. Sweet Lime Juice 60 ml

3. Lime Juice 10 ml

4. Triple Sec 15 ml

5. Smirnoff Red 45 ml

6. Egg White 1

Method: Take all the ingredients except beetroot juice and do a dry shake in a cocktail shaker. Add in some ice and shake hard. Pour the drink over ice in an old fashioned glass. Add beetroot water in the end to give nice red colour

Garnish: Rose Petals

Floral Bite: Sit back with your partner and enjoy the distinctive taste of the highly versatile Johnnie Walker Red Label bursting with bold, and spicy flavors served with Bitters and Ginger Ale.

Glassware: Hi Ball

Ingredients:

1. Johnnie Walker Red Label 45 ml

2. Angostura Bitters 5 Dash

3. Ginger Ale Top Up

Method:

Take a cocktail shaker and add all the ingredients in a with ice. Shake well and pour it in a chilled cocktail glass.

Garnish: Mint Leaves

Courtship: Cucumber meets Basil mingled with ginger and whisky makes a perfect drink for V day

Glassware: Collins or Hi Ball

Ingredients:

1. Basil Leaves 3-4 Nos

2. Cucumber 6-7 Slices

3. Ginger Juice 15 ml

4. Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve 45 ml

5. Tonic Water Top Up

Method:

Muddle the cucumber and tear basil leaves gently to add in a tall glass. Add the ginger juice, Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve and top it up with tonic water.

Garnish: Cucumber Slice

Pink Lips: Immerse in Pink while sipping delicious combination of Pomegranate juice with world's largest selling vodka

Glassware: Martini or Cocktail Glass

Ingredients:

1. Pomegranate Seeds 10 -12 Nos

2. Pomegranate Juice 30 ml

3. Lime Juice 10 ml

4. Smirnoff Red 45 ml

Method:

Start by muddling the pomegranate seeds and gently add the other ingredients. Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour it in a chilled cocktail glass and add some pomegranate seeds on top for garnish.

Garnish: Pomegranate Seeds