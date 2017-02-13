Valentine's Day Special: Make Mouth Watering Cookies For Your Loved One

Planning to bake something for your loved one and make this Valentine's Day special.

Here are a few cookie recipes that you can make at home:

Chocolate Truffle Cookies

What's Valentine's Day without some chocolate.

Ingredients:

4 squares unsweetened chocolate

Chopped 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

6 tablespoons butter

3 eggs

1 cup white sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Melt unsweetened chocolate, 1 cup of the chocolate chips, and the butter in a microwave. Stir occasionally until its a smooth paste. Remove from heat and let it cool.

Take a large bowl, whip eggs and sugar until thick and pale. Add vanilla extract and chocolate mixture. Mix well.

Mix flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Add the mixture into the chocolate mix. Add the chocolate chips.

Cover the dough and let it chill for an hour (you can also keep it overnight).

Preheat over to 350 degrees F.

Roll the dough into 1 inch balls. Keep them 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake for 9-11 minutes in the oven. Let the cookies cool for 5 minutes before removing it from the wire rack. Then cool completely.

Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe

Here is a cookie with a twist. Replace butter with peanut butter for these mouth watering cookies.

Ingredients

1 cup peanut butter

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1/3 cup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Directions

Take peanut butter in a bowl, add sugars and whip until light and fluffy. Add eggs, milk and vanilla.

Combine the flour, baking powder and baking soda and add to creamed mixture and mix well. Cover the mixture and

refrigerate for 2 hours.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut with cookie cutters. Place it 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake at 375° for 7-9 minutes or until edges are brown. Let it cool for 1 minute before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

Almond Cookies

Simple yet yummy almond cookies are all time favourites and goes best with tea and coffee.

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup white sugar

Directions

Take a medium bowl, mix cream, butter, 1/2 cup white sugar and brown sugar until smooth. Add egg and 1 teaspoon almond extract.

Combine the flour, baking soda and salt. Add this to the creamed mixture. Cover the dough and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Roll dough into 1 inch balls and roll the balls in the remaining white sugar.

Place them 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from cookie sheets and let it cool on wire racks.

Red Velvet Cookies

Whip up the Valentine's Day magic with these beautiful cookies.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 squares unsweetened baking chocolate broken into pieces

1/2 cup unsalted butter

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup white sugar

1 egg

1 tablespoon red food coloring

3/4 cup sour cream

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips (optional)

Cream Cheese Frosting

1/4 cup unsalted butter

4 ounces cream cheese

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups confectioners' sugar

Directions

Break the chocolate squares and melt it in the microwave. Stir it until smooth and let it cool.

Take a large bowl and whip 1/2 cup butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until light and fluffy. Pour egg and beat until the mixture is smooth. Add the red food colouring and chocolate. Make sure it is blended properly.

Sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Add this misture to the earlier one. Beat in the sour cream and mix in the remaining dry ingredients. Add chocolate chips. Make small balls and set then 2 inch apart on the cookie sheets.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease baking sheets or line with parchment paper. Keep the cookie sheet for about 9 minutes. Let it cool for 5 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.