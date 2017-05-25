Washington Bar Creates a Stir With 'Pill Cosby' Drink

A bar in the US capital created a stir -- and eventually apologized -- for offering a drink dubbed "Pill Cosby" that included empty capsules floating in the cocktail.

The reference is to comedian Bill Cosby, who goes on trial June 5 accused of drugging and assaulting a woman at his home 13 years ago. More than 50 women have publicly accused Cosby of being a sexual predator, also alleging he fed them sedatives and alcohol that made them unable to resist his advances.

The owners of the "Diet Starts Monday" bar at first assured customers that the drink was meant to raise awareness about drugging and sexual assault, but after an outcry acknowledged that it was in "poor taste" and pulled it from the menu.

"We messed up. We're extremely sorry," read an apology posted on Twitter and signed by bar co-owners Davin Gentry, Kevin Hallums and John Geiger.

The allegations against Cosby "are serious and we in no way intended to make light of the pain surrounding his behavior."

It added: "We are sorry for any pain this has caused and we are working to do better."

The statement came after their tequila-based hibiscus cocktail was flamed by critics on social media. Some people even called for the bar -- located in the trendy 14th street corridor of the US capital -- to be boycotted.

Cosby, who attained his greatest fame in the role of a lovable obstetrician and family man in the hit 1980s television sitcom "The Cosby Show," faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Jury selection in the 79-year-old pioneering black entertainer's trial began on Monday.