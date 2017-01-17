Washington DC Hotels Post High Prices Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

Hotel prices have skyrocketed in Washington DC as the city prepares for the inauguration of Donald Trump, with average room rates spiking to $2,324 USD on the night of Friday's ceremony.

That's about 11 times higher than average room rates posted on the preceding Friday, when prices for a standard double room averaged $204, according to hotel comparison site Trivago.

Prices for the eve of the inauguration ceremony average about $1,290 for the night, or five times the average price posted on the preceding Thursday, when prices averaged $240.

Despite the exorbitant price tags, as of January 1 Trivago reports that the US capital had less than a 13 percent room availability rate for stays between January 19 and 21.