Washington DC Hotels Post High Prices Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

AFP Relaxnews

First published: January 17, 2017, 5:34 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Washington DC (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ uschools/Istock)

Hotel prices have skyrocketed in Washington DC as the city prepares for the inauguration of Donald Trump, with average room rates spiking to $2,324 USD on the night of Friday's ceremony.

That's about 11 times higher than average room rates posted on the preceding Friday, when prices for a standard double room averaged $204, according to hotel comparison site Trivago.

Prices for the eve of the inauguration ceremony average about $1,290 for the night, or five times the average price posted on the preceding Thursday, when prices averaged $240.

Despite the exorbitant price tags, as of January 1 Trivago reports that the US capital had less than a 13 percent room availability rate for stays between January 19 and 21.

