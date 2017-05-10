World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards Heading to Bilbao in 2018

The 2018 list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants will be unveiled in Bilbao, in the Basque region of Spain, the organizing committee announced, Tuesday, May 9.

Never before have the organizers of the international restaurant ranking chosen Spain to announce the results of their prestigious list, which saw New York eatery Eleven Madison Park take the top spot back in April. The northern Spanish city of Bilbao, situated in Spanish Basque Country, embodies the gastronomic prowess of the region, which is popular among foodies in the know. As well as its standout local produce, the region is home to no fewer than four establishments in the top 50 list, with Asador Etxebarri in Axpe (6th place), Mugaritz near San Sebastian (9th place), Arzak in San Sebastian (30th place) and Azurmendi near Bilbao (38th place). Elena Arzak, named World's Best Female Chef in 2012, currently works in the kitchen at the triple-Michelin-starred Arzak family restaurant, alongside her father Juan Mari.

For 13 consecutive years, the "World's 50 Best Restaurants" were announced in London, before heading off on a global tour. The ceremony was held in New York in 2016 and Melbourne, April 5, 2017.