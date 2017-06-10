AIFF Denies Reports of Trivandrum Getting New I-League Club

New Delhi: The AIFF had denied media reports that it has given a go-ahead to a new I-league club based out of Trivandrum.

Speaking to News 18, I-League CEO Sunanda Dhar downplayed reports of Trivandrum getting a new I-League club.

Reacting a bit surprised to the media reports, Dhar said that the interest is there but its too early to confirm anything. "Nothing is confirmed yet, you have to wait for the bidding process to start which hasn't even initiated."

"At the moment we are in the very initial stages, we have got a couple of contacts regarding a club in Kerala which is good but I am sure once the bidding process opens we will have more people interested."

Dhar also added that the league will open the bidding process soon but that won't necessarily mean more clubs entering the I-league, "Its again very early stages to say anything. Let the process start, bids come in. Then we will see about how many fulfill the required criteria, and only then can we decide.

Leading media outlets had reported that AIFF had given a go-ahead to a new club which will be based out of Trivandrum.

MySports Management was named as the company which is likely to own the club.

MySports CEO Jiri Cerny was quoted as saying by Economic Times that the club has got an approval from AIFF

“We have approval from the federation and a five-year strategic plan in place,” Cerny said, adding that MySports already has European companies supporting the team. “We will be spending close to `20 crore per season, which is six times more than this year I-League winner Aizawl FC, but at the same time, 30% less than what a normal ISL team spends.” Cerny said, while speaking to ET.