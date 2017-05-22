Antonio Conte Breaks Jose Mourinho's Record in Chelsea's Title Win

Jose Mourinho was once the undisputed leader of Stamford Bridge with Chelsea fans backing their former manger to the hilt. There remained some doubts when Antonio Conte took over, as to whether he will be able to emerge from Jose Mourinho's shadow which loomed large in West London.

But Mourinho's decision to take charge at one of Chelsea's biggest rivals - Manchester United - has not gone down well with the Blues fans. Mourinho was booed on his return to Chelsea with many resorting to calling him Judas. The controversial manager was never going to take it lying down, showing three fingers to Chelsea fans, reminding them of the number of titles he brought to the club.

At the same time, Antonio Conte strengthened his grip over the club, with his side playing attractive football, and winning matches comfortably to establish a good lead at the top. Chants of Antonio were heard around the Bridge as the Italian firmly established himself in the hearts of Chelsea fans.

And now, with Chelsea smashing Sunderland 5-1 on the final day of the season, the club registered its 30th win, which is a new Premier League record for the most number of wins in a season.

The previous record was held by Mourinho, whose title winning side in the 2004-05 season as well as 2006-06 season won 29 matches.

Before the game, Conte had said, "It’s important to finish this season to be focused, to be concentrated on our target. Now we’ve reached an important target to win the league, now on Sunday we have two targets and to try to win the 30 games in this league, I think it’s an unbelievable target."

The game was also captain John Terry’s last at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea captain was substituted in the 28th minute and was given a guard of honour by his team-mates as he left the pitch and handed the armband to Gary Cahill.