Arsenal Confirm Wenger Contract Extension

Arsenal confirmed reports that manager Arsene Wenger has signed a two-year extension at the club.

There were a lot of doubts about Wenger's future after Arsenal failed to finish in the top-4 for the first time in his reign. Fans had held protests asking him to got.

But the FA Cup win over Chelsea gave Wenger some hope, as Arsenal ended the season with a trophy.

Reports had come in that Wenger had signed the extension, and today Arsenal confirmed that.

Majority Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said: “Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe. It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

Wenger, who lifted the FA Cup for a record-breaking seventh time on Saturday, said: “I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

“I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

Ivan said: “There is no complacency anywhere at this club. Our goal is to compete for and win trophies here and in Europe. Everything we do is designed to make that happen and we will be working hard on and off the pitch this summer to improve and make a strong challenge next season. The club has grown beyond recognition in every aspect in recent years and we have the platform to be successful and meet the ambitions we and our fans share.”