DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Arsenal Should Ensure Sanchez and Ozil stay: Cech
Mesut Ozil (L) and Alexis Sanchez. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Arsenal must focus on keeping Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club before trying to strengthen other areas of the team for next season, goalkeeper Peter Cech has said.
Arsenal's leading goalscorer Sanchez and playmaker Ozil are out of contract in 2018 and talks on an extension have been put on hold until the end of the season.
"The main thing is we need to keep the team together and try to strengthen it in the areas where the manager would like to, and then we will be ready to go again," Cech told British media.
"If you have one odd year in 20 years, it is not a problem," said Cech. "I think the club has a strong foundation, a strong organisation and everything to be one-year out and come straight back in, like Chelsea did last season.
Cech said Arsenal only had themselves to blame for an inconsistent season that led to a fifth-placed finish.
"We have four more points than last season, so in a way you would think that we improve by four points..." Cech added
"But unfortunately the other teams ahead of us had a very good season. They managed to get points and we had a few results which didn't go our way. It was our mistake."
Arsenal play Chelsea the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Recommended For You
- Dangal All Set To Beat Baahubali 2 At The Box Office, Earns 1523 Cr Worldwide
- Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More
- Sonam Kapoor Takes The Plunge In A Dreamy Gold Gown On Cannes Red Carpet
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- Video - Remembering Nicky Hayden, the Nicest Man in Grand Prix Racing